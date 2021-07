Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 11 operating system has been leaked, revealing a new user interface, Start menu, and taskbar.Screenshots of the new update were originally shared on Chinese site Baidu, but many users across the world have seemingly been able to gain access to the operating system.The most obvious visible change to Windows is the Start menu, which is now in the middle of the screen – reminiscent to the Windows 10X user interface that Microsoft launched and for foldable, dual-screen devices that the company subsequently cancelled.The Windows logo that brings up programs, as well as other icons in the dock,...