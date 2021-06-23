Cancel
Monroe, MI

Monroe Police request public help in missing woman case

By Tricia Ennis
13abc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for the public’s help in the search for a woman who has been missing for nearly four years. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Jenna Verhille went missing from South Rockwood, Michigan in August of 2017. In April of this year, the South Rockwood Police Department was provided with new information that she may have last been seen in Monroe, prompting an immediate investigation by Monroe Police Detectives and a call to the public for help.

