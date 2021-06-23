Cancel
Britney Spears Demands an End to ‘Abusive’ Conservatorship

By Gene Maddaus
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears told a judge on Wednesday that she wants to end the conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years, calling it “abusive” and denouncing her father for exerting control over her life. “I am traumatized,” she said. “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep.”. Spears spoke...

