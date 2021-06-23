Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska man guilty of using nude photo for blackmail

By Associated Press
klkntv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been convicted of cyberstalking for trying to use nude photos of a legislative candidate’s wife as blackmail to derail the candidate’s campaign. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a federal jury convicted Dennis Sryniawski, of Bellevue, on Monday. Prosecutors said Sryniawski sent threatening and sexually explicit emails to Jeff Parris when he was running for the Nebraska Legislature in 2018 urging him to drop out of the race. At the time, Diane Parris was serving as her husband’s campaign manager. Jeff Parris remained in the race but lost the election. Dianne Parris later went public and testified before a legislative committee in support of a proposal to outlaw so-called revenge porn.

