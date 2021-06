Topped the team with 25 goals and added seven assists, helping lead the Comets to their fourth consecutive Class 5A state championship. Set a new BK record with five goals in a game against McAlester, and kept up his hot streak in the playoffs, scoring six goals and two assists in the four post-season victories, including two goals in a 3-0 win over Santa Fe South in the state semifinals and the winning goal in the state final against Edison. “I’ve never seen a kid so consistent in scoring goals, whether in games or in practice,” Kelley coach Phil Barkley said. “He’s a natural up top, with his work ethic, ability to create space for himself and having a nose for the goal.”