At the beginning of 2019 Adobe took over the French software manufacturer Allegorithmic, now its 3D tools are available as an Adobe software package under the title “Substance 3D”. It includes the Painter, Stager, Designer and Sampler applications. They can be used to add textures to three-dimensional grid models, illuminate them and place them in a scene with other 3D objects in front of a background. Stylized or photo-realistic images are created from 3D designs. Compared to programs like Blender and Cinema 4D, Adobe tries to make it easy to use.