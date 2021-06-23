Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

'My tribute to the Lightning': Tampa Bay Lightning superfan dedicates garage to Bolts fan cave

By McKenna King
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOsLq_0adQmh7F00

TAMPA, Fla. — You meet a lot of Tampa Bay Lightning fans living in Tampa Bay, but how many do you know who have actually kicked their own car out of the garage to create a Lightning man cave?

“Wherever you see any Lightning piece on the wall, it’s my art. It’s my tribute to the Lightning,” said Frank Fury, a local Tampa Bay Lightning superfan.

Frank Fury is a diehard Lightning fan, by every definition of the word.

“Whether they win or lose, it could affect my day. If I have to wake up the next day to go to work, I’m affected by a loss,” said Fury.

But he hasn’t always cheered for the boys in blue. He’s a native New Yorker who cheered for the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Not to be mean to any of the Philly fans, but they weren’t my cup of tea,” said Fury.

Then back in 2015, he decided to move to Tampa, which was a longtime dream of his. And he made a big commitment to the Bolts before he even got here, by getting the Tampa Bay Lightning bolt tattooed on his neck!

“I went to a good buddy out in New Jersey, and I told him what I wanted on my neck, and he looked at me like I was crazy, and I said ‘no, this is gonna be my team, they’re gonna be special, wait and see,’” said Fury.

Well, Frank was right! And he has since dedicated his entire garage to Lightning memorabilia.

“I purchased a lot of stuff from the Lightning Foundation, one of them being a Kucherov game-worn jersey on cancer night,” said Fury.

He loves the team.

“This can here is special. There’s not price value on it, but this was thrown to me by Pat Maroon during the boat parade,” said Fury about a Stanley Cup Championship beer can.

But he also loves the fanbase and the way Tampa has grown into a hockey town.

“To live where I live, Downtown Tampa, and be right next to the team, and see the players in the streets, watch Alex Killorn across the street from me, go down to the water with his jet ski, or see Sergachev ride by in his Beamer, and to treat them like people. Pat Maroon used to live across the street from me, he would be walking his Frenchies, I’d be walking my Shih Tzu, and we’re talking about dogs,” said Fury.

He’s got high hopes for this team, and he’s sure the Bolts will take us back to the Stanley Cup Finals.

“We’re actually spoiled. I hope a lot of fans realize that. Enjoy every second. Cause it doesn’t last forever,” said Fury.

The Tampa Bay Lightning plays in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

CNN

CNN

526K+
Followers
80K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Killorn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Bolt#Downtown Tampa#Bolts#The Lightning Foundation#Frenchies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
News Break
Arts
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Nikita Kucherov and Tampa Bay Lightning Top Line Even The Series Against The Islanders

The Tampa Bay Lightning have evened the series with the New York Islanders after a 4-2 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday night. The Lightning were led by their big guns of Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point. Not to mention, the Lightning leaned heavily on Andrei Vasilevskiy to make the key saves at the right time to give his team a chance to win the game. Tampa Bay’s speed game was on display against the Islanders neutral zone.
NHLDoc's Sports Service

NHL Pick - Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders Prediction, 6/17/2021 Pick & Odds

New York Islanders vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL picks and predictions 6/17/21. The Tampa Bay Lightning travel to Uniondale, NY to face the New York Islanders at 8:00PM EST at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Doc's Sports provides NHL picks, predictions, tips and NHL odds on this matchup of Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Expansion Primer: Tampa Bay Lightning

Over the next few weeks, we will be breaking down each team’s situation as it pertains to the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Which players are eligible, who will likely warrant protection, and which ones may be on the block to avoid the risk of losing them for nothing? Each team is required to submit their protection lists by 4:00 PM CDT on July 17th. The full eligibility rules can be found here, while CapFriendly has an expansion tool to make your own lists.
NHL995qyk.com

Now That’s The Tampa Bay Lightning Team We Know

Well, sure looks like the Tampa Bay Lightning studied a lot of video and remembered how skilled of a team they are. Game two of the Stanley Cup Semifinals was much different than the previous game. At times the Lightning looked like they dominated the New York Islanders. The behind the back passes by Kuch for a goal, the highlight reel stops by Vasy. It all added up to a better effort by the Bolts and a win! The series, now split, heads to the Coliseum on the Island. It is not an easy barn to play in so the Bolts will have to really dig deep and play like they have played all season on the road.
NHL995qyk.com

Win Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Tickets On QYK

Tampa Bay Lightning are in the NHL Semi-Finals and they will be back home to take on the New York Islanders for Game 5 on Monday, June 21st and QYK wants to send you!. How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days) Age Of Entrants: 18+. How...
NHLchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Recap: Bolts surge ahead to lead series 2-1

The Tampa Bay Lightning have remembered how to beat the New York Islanders after taking Game 2 by a score of 4-2 and now winning Game 3 last night 2-1. Yes, the high-flying offensive team can win close, low-scoring games. They did it last year, too. Okay, enough bragging, let’s talk about the game.
NHLSportsGrid

Stanley Cup Futures: Back the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Stanley Cup playoff odds at the FanDuel Sportsbook have clearly been divided between the haves, and the have nots. The Tampa Bay Lightning has overtaken Vegas as the odds on favorite at +125, while the Golden Knights are right there at +135. Then there’s a big gap as the Montreal Canadiens come in at +950, and the New York Islanders have the longest odds at +1000. You can tell by those odds it is heavily expected the Lightning will square off with the Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning Round: A Saturday loss puts Tampa Bay in unusual situation

Last night the New York Islanders tied the semifinal series after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 at Nassau Coliseum. A sloppy performance in the second period, where the Lightning allowed three goals, cost them victory in this game. The Bolts attempted the comeback later in the third period, but fell one goal short from sending the game into overtime [Raw Charge]
NHLmyq105.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Offer Shots For A Shot On Amalie Arena Ice

For those who still haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19, the Tampa Bay Lightning are doing their part to encourage you to be brave and finally roll up that sleeve. They’ll be doing a “Shots On Ice” vaccination event where you’ll be able to get your shot and take a few shots. Sorry not alcohol… I mean on net. You’ll take shots on net from the Amalie Arena ice. Plus you’ll be able to snap photos with ThunderBug and the Zamboni and you’ll walk away with some Lightning goodies. Some will win game tickets too.
NHLwetaskiwintimes.com

One sharp move Edmonton Oilers can make to copy Tampa Bay Lightning

The one sharp move the Edmonton Oilers can make to emulate the Tampa Bay Lightning?. Have a little faith in the over ripe skill players they’ve developed in the American Hockey League. Don’t block them with NHL veterans who might check OK but will never be 40 or 50 point...
NHLWGRZ TV

Lightning Strikes: Tampa Bay blanks Islanders 8-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning rout the New York Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series. The defending NHL champions improved to 13-0 in games following a postseason loss since launching their 2020 title run and will take a 3-2 series lead over the Islanders into Game 6 of their best-of-7 matchup Wednesday night in Uniondale, New York. Brayden Point had a goal for the eighth straight game, and postseason scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning.