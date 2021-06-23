Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

NCWLIFE Evening News June 23rd, 2021

By Uriah Darby
ncwlife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, a few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, A 34-year-old California hiker who suffered a knee injury had to be rescued early Tuesday morning in the Enchantments./ A gravel spill on Highway 2 at Cashmere blocked both westbound lanes for about an hour Tuesday afternoon, and, Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee will receive a $1.37-million-dollar Airport Rescue Grant through the federal government.

www.ncwlife.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
City
Port Angeles, WA
State
California State
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Ridgefield, WA
State
Washington State
Chelan County, WA
Government
City
Leavenworth, WA
City
Longview, WA
City
East Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
State
Colorado State
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Government
East Wenatchee, WA
Government
County
Chelan County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Justus Sheffield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Nation#Quick Look#Ncwlife Evening News#Eureka#Cascade Medical Center#Washington State Patrol#Cashmere Dryden#Ephrata Municipal Airport#Cdhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
MLBPosted by
NBC News

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, California, after a woman alleged he assaulted her, police said. A woman sought an order of protection from a court under a domestic violence prevention law, attorney Marc Garelick said. The woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in a recent incident, Garelick said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...