Alton Middle School Construction Work Continues Progress

ALTON - Every day, progress is made on the construction of the new Alton Middle School Gym. In recent days, significant progress has been accomplished. The new middle school gymnasium walls have going up and Alton Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner speculates that sometime in November the project should be completed. "The new middle school gymnasium is definitely going to help us lower P.E. class sizes, as well as keep the kids at the school for athletic practices and competitions," she Continue Reading