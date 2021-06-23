Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL will open up hosting of the Scouting Combine to a bidding process beginning in 2023, per report

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis has been the home of the NFL Scouting Combine for the past 34 years, but that run of hosting one of the league's marquee offseason events may be nearing its end. According to Mickey Shuey of the Indianapolis Business Journal, the NFL told all 32 of its teams on Wednesday morning that they will be accepting bids from any franchise that would like to host the event. Specifically, the first non-Indianapolis combine could be as early as 2023, as that is when Shuey reports the league is looking to make the change as they are receiving bids for that year and up to 2028.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Scouting Combine#Nfl Draft#Indy#Open It#American Football#Non Indianapolis#The Business Journal#The Nfl Draft#Super Bowls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Super League
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
MLBallfans.co

Quick scouting report on Milwaukee Brewers call-up Jake Cousins

Jake Cousins was recently called up from AAA Nashville to pitch out of the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen. In his debut outing, he was impressive. Covering two innings in relief on June 21 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he gave up nothing while striking out 5. If that is what we can expect from the 26 year old righty then the Brewers’ front office will have found one more diamond in the rough to make a significant contribution to this team.
NFLYardbarker

Do the Eagles Have What it Takes to Attract the NFL Scouting Combine?

Talking about the NFL Scouting Combine, here. Could it work here, in Center City someplace, or even somewhere within the existing sports complex in South Philly?. All are legitimate questions now that the league announced on Thursday that it was going to open up bidding to host its annual college talent evaluation process.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

George Karlaftis, Purdue DE | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Purdue DE George Karlaftis’ scouting report — can he be the first Boilermaker in over 10 years selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft?. The last time Purdue had a player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, George Karlaftis didn’t even live in this country. From Athens, Greece, to West Lafayette, his journey has been a remarkable ascent to pass-rush dominance at Purdue. Suitably, the player Karlaftis is most commonly compared to is Ryan Kerrigan, who just so happened to be Purdue’s Round 1 prospect in 2011. Some 10 years later, does an early scouting report show that Karlaftis can follow in Kerrigan’s footsteps in the 2022 NFL Draft?
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Quinnen Williams opens up on injury ahead of 2021 NFL season

This NFL offseason, New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams broke a small bone in his foot back in May. Williams underwent surgery and missed the team’s OTAs and mandatory minicamp. At the time of his surgery on May 7, Williams’ injury is expected to sideline him for 8-10 weeks....
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Kaiir Elam, Florida CB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Kaiir Elam’s scouting report — can the Florida CB emerge ahead of Derek Stingley Jr. to be the true CB1 heading into the 2022 NFL Draft?. Kaiir Elam might just be the best cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft. I know that may sound brash in a class that boasts LSU star Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati clamp machine Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. But the Florida CB is right there with them, and he has the amalgamation of physical and mental traits to take his game to the next level in 2021. So, what does Elam’s scouting report say about where he is and where he can go?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Zach Harrison, Ohio State DL | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Wide receiver and cornerback are two of the most productive positions under the Ohio State banner. Still, one could argue that the Buckeyes have produced a comparable amount of NFL talent on the defensive line as well. Since the turn of the century, Buckeyes such as Ryan Pickett, Will Smith, Vernon Gholston, Cameron Heyward, Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, and Chase Young have gone in Round 1. Dozens more have graced the later rounds. Can Ohio State DL Zach Harrison follow in their footsteps in the 2022 NFL Draft?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Malik Willis, Liberty QB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

As the quarterback position constantly evolves, the quest to find the next dynamic playmaker for the NFL continues apace. In recent years we’ve seen Joe Burrow and Zach Wilson emerge from relative obscurity to electrify the college football landscape. After a sensational season for Liberty last year, will Malik Willis be the next QB to make a similar leap ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft? He’s earned significant attention through the offseason, but does Willis’ scouting report confirm or temper the hype around the Flames phenom?
NFLchatsports.com

Could Raiders, Las Vegas host NFL Combine?

It is clear Las Vegas wants to become a major part of the NFL experience and there is already speculation within the league that it could make a push to become the next home of the NFL Combine. Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported that the league is going...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Rasheed Walker, Penn State OT | NFL Draft Scouting Report

The game of football is constantly evolving. When the very fundaments of the sport aren’t eroding against time, clashing philosophies and innovations make each year a must-watch spectacle. Even amidst all this change, however, there is something we can always count on staying the same. Offensive line play matters, and having good offensive line play can be an irreplaceable competitive advantage. Thus, good offensive linemen are always in demand, and Penn State OT Rasheed Walker absolutely qualifies. What does Walker’s NFL Draft scouting report entail, and can he be a franchise left tackle in the NFL?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Sevyn Banks, Ohio State CB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

As his NFL Draft scouting report shows, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks can still improve. But as it stands, he’s already a strong prospect. In the last eight NFL Drafts, the Ohio State Buckeyes have produced seven first-round cornerbacks — Jeff Okudah, Damon Arnette, Denzel Ward, Marshon Lattimore, Gareon Conley, Eli Apple, and Bradley Roby. They laid claim to no first-round CBs in 2021, so naturally, they’re due for one in 2022. Can Sevyn Banks be the next Ohio State CB to go in Round 1 of the NFL Draft? How does Banks’ scouting report match up with other cornerbacks in the class?
NFLamericasnewshub.com

Raiders’ Carl Nassib has NFL’s top-selling jersey after coming out, per report

Carl Nassib has claimed the NFL’s top-selling jersey across the Fanatics network on Monday and Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Nassib’s reported skyrocketing jersey sales come fewer than 24 hours after the Raiders defensive end on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. It seemingly is the latest instance of Nassib receiving tremendous support after coming out — not just by his team, the league and current and former players, but also fans as well.
NFLPosted by
Blogging Big Blue

Madre Harper opened some eyes during OTA’s, per report

Madre Harper will have to earn a roster spot this year. The New York Giants are now loaded in the secondary after signing Adoree Jackson in free agency and then drafting both Aaron Robinson and Rodarius Williams. Despite adding three new cornerbacks, it looks like second-year cornerback Madre Harper is...
NFLallfans.co

Can Cowboys Bring NFL Scouting Combine To DFW?

DALLAS – The NFL will be accepting bids for the 2023 scouting combine when the contract with Indianapolis expires. The event has been held in the same market since 1987. There will be many teams from around the league who will make a push to land the NFL scouting combine with the Cowboys being among them.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

NFL Scouting Combine Appears To Be On The Move

The NFL is no longer just about the game of football. It’s a full-blown business. This isn’t anything new. As the game has grown in popularity, viewing convenience, and coverage, it has become a titan in the sports business world. But, as is the case anywhere in business, when you know you have something good and start to see rapid growth, you start thinking about how you can optimize revenue in every area.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Bubba Bolden, Miami S | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Does Miami safety Bubba Bolden’s scouting report live up to the early expectation of a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft?. With two players selected in the first round, it’s safe to say this year’s NFL Draft was a success for the Miami Hurricanes defense. Although a repetition seems unlikely next year, one Hurricanes player has received early first-round attention. Can Miami safety Bubba Bolden be a potential first-round prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft? Let’s examine his early scouting report to find out.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Breece Hall, Iowa State RB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Iowa State RB Breece Hall has the name recognition and the production, but does his NFL Draft scouting report hold up to heightened scrutiny?. The debate regarding the value of running backs will wage on for years to come, but NFL teams don’t seem keen on devaluing the running back’s skillset within the league itself. Two running backs — Najee Harris and Travis Etienne — were drafted in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. And over the past four drafts, an average of 4.5 running backs have gone in the first two rounds. Running backs who can create to some degree will always be valued over their counterparts. Looking at his scouting report, does Iowa State RB Breece Hall have the skill set to be valued as such in the 2022 NFL Draft?
NFLchatsports.com

Reports: NFL approves alternate-color helmets beginning in 2022

In a long-requested move, the NFL has approved a new policy allowing teams to use two different helmet designs during the season, according to a report from Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. The rule will begin to take effect in the 2022 season. In recent years, alternate helmets...
NFLchatsports.com

NFL to Accept Bids for Cities to Host Combine

The NFL has informed its teams that it will accept bids from cities other than Indianapolis to host its annual scouting combine beginning in 2023. The combine has been held in Indianapolis since 1987, though only the medical portion was held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2022 combine is scheduled to be held there as well. Indianapolis is expected to make a bid to continue hosting the event, but starting in 2023, it will have competition.
NFLPosted by
Blogging Big Blue

Indy to lose the NFL Scouting Combine?

After 34 years of having the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana it looks like the league might be moving on to other cities around the country. In a communication to all 32 of the league’s teams Wednesday morning, the NFL said it is accepting bids from franchises that would like to host the five-day event for each year from 2023 to 2028, adopting a tactic similar to what it has done with the Super Bowl and more recently the NFL Draft.