Cheyenne County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 11:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CHEYENNE AND SOUTH CENTRAL KIT CARSON COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 359 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles south of Stratton, moving east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Cheyenne and south central Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado.

Colorado State
Kit Carson County, CO
Cheyenne County, CO
Stratton, CO
