Thomas Harpole releases new single, "Headlights"

By Article Contributed by gratefulweb
gratefulweb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRASH! Thomas Harpole's new single “Headlights” is a collision of Funk, Latin, Cuban, and Jazz sounds that you would hear walking down the streets of Havana, Cuba on a Friday night. "I took a trip to Cuba and there was music everywhere. Not only that, but amazing energy and smiles and sounds that I wanted to capture in a song." Making the song was no easy feat either, according to Harpole. "It took 300 audio tracks to make this, along with 12 musicians, 16 instruments, 3 video cameras, 800 shots we had to edit down, and about 100 hours of work between studio time and production... we swung for the fence!"

gratefulweb.com
Comments / 0

Community Policy