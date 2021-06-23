Thomas Harpole releases new single, "Headlights"
CRASH! Thomas Harpole's new single “Headlights” is a collision of Funk, Latin, Cuban, and Jazz sounds that you would hear walking down the streets of Havana, Cuba on a Friday night. "I took a trip to Cuba and there was music everywhere. Not only that, but amazing energy and smiles and sounds that I wanted to capture in a song." Making the song was no easy feat either, according to Harpole. "It took 300 audio tracks to make this, along with 12 musicians, 16 instruments, 3 video cameras, 800 shots we had to edit down, and about 100 hours of work between studio time and production... we swung for the fence!"gratefulweb.com