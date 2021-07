We’ve reviewed the HP Elite Folio here at XDA, and found that it’s the best ARM-powered Windows laptop you can get right now. Using an ARM chipset comes with some advantages over Intel laptops, like always-on connectivity, instant wake, and long battery life. If you’re looking for a stylish device you can take on the road, it’s a valid contender against some of the best laptops out there. But what if you find yourself needing more screen space? That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best monitors you can buy for the Elite Folio.