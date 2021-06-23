Avengers Endgame did Steve Rogers’s Character Dirty

As a fellow critic put it to me after our Black Widow screening, the movie is “too little, too late,” and that really is the perfect summation of this latest Marvel outing. Introduced in 2010’s Iron Man 2, Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) has been a consistent presence in the MCU, but while her contemporaries got solo movies, she was consistently relegated to a supporting player with Marvel constantly promising that she would get her own movie in due course. Then she died in Avengers: Endgame. Now we have an awkward prequel of sorts that claims to fill in Natasha’s backstory, but really is more of a showcase for her little sister (and likely future holder of the “Black Widow” mantle), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Yes, we do learn about Natasha’s origins, but there’s a curious, Natasha-shaped hole in Black Widow. Her arc is painfully thin, and it makes Black Widow feel more interested in the character as a brand to be continued than a hero that people, and especially women (as the only female member of the original Avengers), could admire.