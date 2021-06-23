Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Avengers Endgame did Steve Rogers’s Character Dirty

By Emily Walter
mediamilwaukee.com
 8 days ago

On a chilly Friday night, my best friend and I drove to our local movie theater and settled into the plush seats with our arms full of snacks. We anxiously sat through previews until the lights dimmed, and Avengers Endgame started to play. Now, I’ll admit, there was a lot...

mediamilwaukee.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avengers Endgame#Nazi#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Scarlett Johansson on “Mixed Reactions” to Black Widow’s Death in Avengers: Endgame

Scarlett Johansson responds to "mixed reactions" to Black Widow's death in Avengers: Endgame, saying Natasha Romanoff's sacrifice just "made so much sense." Five years after half of all life in the universe is snapped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) journey to the barren planet Vormir to retrieve the Soul Stone: one of six Infinity Stones needed to bring everyone back. When the ghostly Red Skull (Ross Marquand) reveals the stone seekers must make an everlasting exchange — a soul for a soul — it's Natasha who makes the ultimate sacrifice.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Episode 2 Features Major Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg About Black Widow

Marvel fans were treated to the second episode of Loki on Wednesday, which provided a surprising look at new corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the audience make their way through the time-hopping world of the Time Variance Authority, the status quo has been shifted in some major ways. One sequence might have permanently shifted the MCU as we know it — and also called back to one of the most tragic moments the MCU has had yet. Spoilers for the second episode of Loki, titled "The Variant", below! Only look if you want to know!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All MCU skins in the Marvel’s Avengers game

When Marvel’s Avengers originally got its E3 2019, the public was so accustomed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies from Marvel Studios that the different appearances of these familiar heroes were considered off-putting. While developer Crystal Dynamics crafted its own iterations of these characters, the studio is paying homage to the MCU with some skins based on the films. These aren’t free or earnable in-game, however — you have to buy them in the Marketplace.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow star talks about her character’s whereabouts in Endgame

The Black Widow actor, David Harbor, spoke about the location that his character, Red Guardian, could have in the middle of the Endgame war. The countdown starts for the great premiere of Black Widow and its stars are still in the news. This time it’s about David Harbour. The actor will give life to Alexei Shostakov, better known as Red Guardian. This being the case, the celebrity spoke a bit about the reality of her character.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

David Harbour Teases Where Red Guardian Was During Avengers: Endgame

Even the most minor aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are dissected by fans to try and uncover Easter Eggs and hidden connections, something that also generates plenty of discussion when more and more pieces are put into play. As a prequel, several of the long term implications from Black Widow have already been felt, but the upcoming blockbuster will also directly affect the complexion of Phase Four.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Episode 3 Debunks Major Rumor Connected to Avengers: Endgame

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen the latest episode of Loki, this article contains spoilers so read at your own risk!. Long before Marvel Studios' standalone Loki series made its debut on Disney+, several theories and rumors have circulated all across social media which all came from the show's teasers. One persistent rumor that has the entire MCU fandom intrigued is that Loki travels to Vormir to meet Natasha Romanoff either intentionally or by accident and judging by the initial trailers we've seen prior to Loki's release, it does look like the God of Mischief and Black Widow's paths will somehow cross.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Fans Are Stunned Over Chris Hemsworth’s Shocking New Look

When actor Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder debuted in 2011’s Thor, the world was introduced to the relative newcomer. Now, you can’t have Marvel without Thor, and by association, Hemsworth. The character has become a fan-favorite of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth’s Avenger went on to star in two...
MoviesCollider

‘Black Widow’ Review: The MCU Never Did Right by Natasha Romanoff

As a fellow critic put it to me after our Black Widow screening, the movie is “too little, too late,” and that really is the perfect summation of this latest Marvel outing. Introduced in 2010’s Iron Man 2, Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) has been a consistent presence in the MCU, but while her contemporaries got solo movies, she was consistently relegated to a supporting player with Marvel constantly promising that she would get her own movie in due course. Then she died in Avengers: Endgame. Now we have an awkward prequel of sorts that claims to fill in Natasha’s backstory, but really is more of a showcase for her little sister (and likely future holder of the “Black Widow” mantle), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Yes, we do learn about Natasha’s origins, but there’s a curious, Natasha-shaped hole in Black Widow. Her arc is painfully thin, and it makes Black Widow feel more interested in the character as a brand to be continued than a hero that people, and especially women (as the only female member of the original Avengers), could admire.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Black Widow

There’s an added poignancy to the year-plus delay of Marvel’s “Black Widow,” finally ending July 9th when the film will be in theaters and available for a premium charge on Disney+. And there’s a palpable sense that this story would have felt a little delayed even in May 2020. After all, why did Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man get three standalone films before Natasha Romanoff got one? Fans complained long before the pandemic that it felt like Black Widow was getting pushed aside, only given her own adventure after the end of her story in “Avengers: Endgame.” Director Cate Shortland’s movie confirms that Black Widow could have carried her own flick ages ago. There’s enough character, back story, and intrigue in her world for a whole series. A lot of movies in 2021 have felt a bit different because of their existence in a post-COVID world, but for all of these reasons, “Black Widow” feels distinctly like a pre-COVID product, a dip into the history of one of Marvel’s most popular characters that’s truly better so very late than never.
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Widow TV Trailer Explores Natasha Romanoff's Darkest Secrets

Natasha Romanoff must face her past to reveal the future in the latest trailer for Marvel Studios' Black Widow. Once again showing off the explosive action to come in the highly anticipated, long delayed installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow sees Scarlett Johansson reprise the title role for what is likely the final time.