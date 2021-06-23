Cancel
Naperville, IL

Naperville tornado was more destructive than originally thought, officials say

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
 7 days ago

Naperville officials initially estimated that about 130 homes were damaged. On Wednesday, they announced 230 homes were damaged by the tornado, including 143 homes with major damage.

www.audacy.com
Chicago, IL
All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780
