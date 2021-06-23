Schools Out! The Best Summer Jobs Your Teen Will Love

So your teenager has come out to you. It is time to buck up and be the supportive parent you know you can be — and the ultimate advocate. Of course, this may be uncharted territory for you, and you might not be sure how to react, how to help, what to say, and what to completely avoid. In this vein, many parents find themselves treading lightly or biting their tongues. But your vulnerable teen needs you more than ever — so here is what you need to keep in mind at this critical juncture of time.