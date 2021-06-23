Cancel
San Marcos, TX

San Marcos Head Start programs to receive $600K in funding through American Rescue Plan

San Marcos Daily Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Marcos Head Start programs were recently allocated $600,000 in funding through the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced Wednesday. The funding will go directly to Community Action Inc. of Central Texas to fund their work which provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income families. Head Start programs stretch back to their founding by former President Lyndon Baines Johnson.

www.sanmarcosrecord.com
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...