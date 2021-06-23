San Marcos Head Start programs to receive $600K in funding through American Rescue Plan
San Marcos Head Start programs were recently allocated $600,000 in funding through the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced Wednesday. The funding will go directly to Community Action Inc. of Central Texas to fund their work which provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income families. Head Start programs stretch back to their founding by former President Lyndon Baines Johnson.www.sanmarcosrecord.com