Miami-dade County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to nearly stationary thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen from these thunderstorms. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, South Miami, Doral, Miami Springs, West Miami, Coral Terrace, Miami International Airport, Westchester, University Of Miami, Fountainbleau, Glenvar Heights, Olympia Heights, Sunset, Virginia Gardens, Coral Way Village and Allapattah. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area with slow movning thunderstorm. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

