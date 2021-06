ConnectLife will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 30 at Bradford Regional Medical Center on the ConnectLife bus. The need for donors remains high because of the pandemic but it is safe to donate and there is no wait time to donate blood after receiving the COVID vaccine. All donations stay in the community to help local patients. ConnectLife is the sole supplier of blood products to BRMC. All donors will receive a Tops gift card and lunch voucher. For an appointment, call 814/362-8298 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org. Walk ins are welcome.