It's been a year in the making. After a very successful year in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 307 Fest is back and, quite literally, bigger and better than ever. Last August, 307 Fest took place in Downtown Casper, but this year it's happening at the Ford Wyoming Center and it will be a 2-day event featuring food, fun and, yes, fireworks. Best of all? This year, it's free!