Pitti Uomo Celebrates LVMH Prize 2021 Finalists

Presented as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week and elsewhere, we’re taking a look at the latest collections from brands like Dries Van Noten, JW Anderson, RHUDE, and more. The city of Antwerp was the muse for Dries Van Noten’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which paid homage to the fun and carefree attitude of life in the city. Preparing to return to times of decadence and revelry, the house opted for relaxed silhouettes that suggested confidence in volume—including archetypal menswear pieces like parkas and trench coats, simple knit tees, and soft, supple suiting. Meanwhile, variations in color and pattern—including camouflages, neutrals, graphic stripes, and vibrant tones—gave us the feeling that the collection was suitable for wearers both bold and reserved. Collection highlights included a take on a cargo pant combined with an apron, a white and cream ensemble that combined luxury and leisure with its layered elements and slide sandals, and a printed trench styled with long camo shorts and platform deck shoes.