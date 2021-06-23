Pitti Uomo Celebrates LVMH Prize 2021 Finalists

Jonathan Anderson remembers going to TK Maxx as a teenager, picking out an orange jacket and some tiger-print trousers, which he then wore to an event at his high school in Northern Ireland. Sadly, he was “destroyed” by his peers; afterwards, he returned to the inconspicuous rugby jersey, never attempting such a look again. But the moment stuck with him. “Ultimately, in the end, everything I do – especially when it comes to men and gender – is an obscure fantasy of what I would love to get up in the morning and wear,” he says over Zoom.