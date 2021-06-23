‘Brighton 4th’ Review: A Bittersweet Tale of a Father’s Devotion

On Father's Day and at a thousand other intervals throughout the year, the dads of the world need to grill that guy in the mirror and engage in some serious self-examination. As we accept the cards, hugs, and phone calls today, the question we have to ask ourselves is not “are we doing the job”, but rather, are we fulfilling this lifelong obligation, and doing so in an honorable and righteous manner. Being a father is the toughest yet most rewarding role a man can play, but there are no days off no leaves of absence, and no shirking the responsibility.