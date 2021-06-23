$20 and Under: Just Grab a Spoon

Most everyone has childhood memories of going to the ice cream parlor on a bright summer Saturday, pressing your nose to the glass, waffling about which flavor you'll choose, though you know you'll eventually settle on a tried-and-true favorite. It's hard to forget that singular moment when the girl behind the counter reaches over the glass to hand you the cone, your eyes widen as you grasp the top heavy (one scoop or two?) confection, delicately taking your first glorious lick.