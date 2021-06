YouTube TV has been around for more than four years, but it's been missing a pretty key feature: the ability to stream in 4K. YouTube committed to fixing that in a blog post earlier this year, and now the company is making good on its promise. Starting today, YouTube TV will have a new add-on called "4K Plus." As the name suggests, it'll enable 4K streaming, assuming you have a compatible TV and streaming device. The 4K Plus add-on also includes the ability to download recordings from your DVR to a phone or tablet, a feature that should be pretty useful for people as they start traveling more this summer.