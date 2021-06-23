Press Release: Norton Says Funding for St. Elizabeths DHS Consolidation Project in Spending Bill Released Today Will Make Country Safer
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said that the House’s fiscal year 2022 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations bill, released today, provides $254 million for the General Services Administration for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) consolidation project at the St. Elizabeths West Campus in Ward 8 in the District of Columbia.thedcline.org