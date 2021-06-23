Cancel
Congress & Courts

Press Release: Norton Says Funding for St. Elizabeths DHS Consolidation Project in Spending Bill Released Today Will Make Country Safer

By Press Release
Posted by 
The DC Line
The DC Line
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said that the House’s fiscal year 2022 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations bill, released today, provides $254 million for the General Services Administration for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) consolidation project at the St. Elizabeths West Campus in Ward 8 in the District of Columbia.

The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

