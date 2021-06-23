Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

We Are The West releases new album, 'Only One Us'

By Article Contributed by gratefulweb
gratefulweb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Are The West began way out east in a shipping container on a sheep farm in Holland, then inside a haunted convent in Brooklyn, before growing underground in a parking garage in Los Angeles where founders Brett Hool (voice, guitar) and John Kibler (upright bass, voice) hosted their renowned monthly concert series (“Feels like the wave of the future.” Los Angeles Magazine). After a series of site-specific EPs (garage, barn, desert, farm), their soulful and intricately crafted debut LP The Golden Shore, and providing the soundtrack for upcoming Jacob Elordi film 2 Hearts (June 2nd on Netflix), they've emerged from the pandemic into the warm sunlight with a brisk and immediate collection, their finest work yet.

gratefulweb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
John Golden
Person
Hozier
Person
Kyle Bass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Radio#Los Angeles Magazine#Whispering Pines#Lh#Malibu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Desert
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
Related
MusicNME

Lorde reveals release date and tracklist for new album ‘Solar Power’

Lorde has revealed the release date and tracklist for her much anticipated third studio album, ‘Solar Power’. After months of teasing her return, the New Zealand singer-songwriter shared her new single ‘Solar Power’ earlier this month, which is her first new material since 2017’s ‘Melodrama‘. In a five-star review, NME‘s...
Theater & DancePunknews.org

Carcass announce album details, release new song

Carcass have announced details for their upcoming seventh album Torn Arteries. The album's release was pushed back due to the pandemic and will now be out September 17 via Nuclear Blast. The band have also released a new song called, "Kelly's Meat Emporium". Carcass released their sixth full-length album Surgical Steel in 2013. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Musicthebrag.com

Pist Idiots release new single and announce forthcoming debut album

It’s a good day to be a Pist Idiots fan, as the beloved rockers have both dropped a new single and announced the impending arrival of their debut album. That’s right, the Pisties are continuing what has already been a jam-packed 2021 with the release of their latest track ‘She Yells Jack’.
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Switchfoot Announce New Album, ‘Interrobang’; Release ‘Fluorescent’ Single

Hear a new song from Switchfoot, “Fluorescent,” off the band’s upcoming studio album. Switchfoot are coming up on the release of their 12th studio album, which the rock band has announced will drop Aug. 20. The new set, titled “Interrobang,” marks Switchfoot’s follow-up to 2019’s “Native Tongue.”. “More than ever,...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Genre Blending Album Released by saxophonist Jeff Miguel

The Hero’s Journey is Jeff Miguel’s second album as leader and quite an evolution from the 2015 release Perseverance. The Hero’s Journey was designed to be a heavily produced jazz crossover album where every note has a distinct purpose. The short songs are meant to be listened to in order and feature various saxophones as well as flute. “It Will Be Okay” and “Guilty Pleasures” were released as singles prior to the full album release.
Musicstereoboard.com

Journey Release New Single The Way We Used To Be

Journey have shared a new single. The Way We Used To Be is a stadium-sized rock number complete with ominous synths that yearns for a love lost. It marks the legendary band's first new music since their 2011 album 'Eclipse'. Lead guitarist Neal Schon said:. “The first song ‘The Way...
MusicNME

Snoh Aalegra releases single ‘Lost You’ ahead of new album

Snoh Aalegra has revealed a new single, ‘Lost You’, which arrives ahead of her upcoming album ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’. The mid-tempo track finds the Swedish artist navigating uncertainty in a relationship, where she finds herself doubting an intimate connection she’s had with a lover. “Didn’t know that...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

New Pop Smoke Album To Release July 16: Watch the Trailer

As has been speculated for a few months and confirmed by Steven Victor earlier this month, a new Pop Smoke album is arriving soon. We just didn’t expect it to release this soon. Today, it has been announced that the superstar’s new yet untitled album will release on July 16th. An album trailer has been unveiled as well which you can watch below. Fans can already pre-order the album on this link.
MusicNME

Logic to release new compilation album ‘The YS Collection Vol. 1.’ tomorrow

Logic has announced the release of a new compilation album ‘The YS Collection Vol.1’, which arrives tomorrow (June 25). The project compiles songs from across Logic’s ‘Young Sinatra’ series, which consisted of the mixtapes ‘Young Sinatra’ (2011), ‘Young Sinatra: Undeniable’ (2012), ‘Young Sinatra: Welcome To Forever’ (2013), and the studio album ‘YSIV’ (2018).
MusicSpin

Tirzah Announces New Album Colourgrade, Releases Single ‘Tectonic’

Tirzah has announced her sophomore full-length album Colourgrade. It will be released on Oct. 1 through Domino and is the follow-up to 2018’s Devotion. Coupling with the announcement, she’s released another single called “Tectonic” and its own music video, which you can watch below. The UK singer-songwriter has collated the...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TANTRIC To Release New Album, 'The Sum Of All Things', In July

TANTRIC is one of the most distinctive metal bands to emerge in the wake of the post-grunge explosion, a band fronted by vocal powerhouse Hugo Ferreira, whose unmistakable baritone rasp can be heard on massive hit singles from 2001, "Breakdown" and "Down And Out". Now Ferreira and company, including guitarist Sebastian LaBar, bassist Jaron Gulino and drummer Jason Hartless, are about to roar back to life with an impressively heavy and deeply emotional album, "The Sum Of All Things". The LP is the product of a new partnership between the band, veteran producer Chuck Alkazian (CHRIS CORNELL, SPONGE) and L.A.-based indie label Cleopatra Records, and it certainly measures up to its title as it represents a culmination of all that TANTRIC have been working toward in their 20-plus-year career. Not only does the album include new songs that reveal incredible growth in the band's songwriting, with memorable melodic hooks and poetic lyrics on tracks like "Twisting & Turning", "The Sum Of All Things" and the album's first single "Living Here Without You", but also finds the band revisiting the aforementioned breakout hit singles in spectacular fashion.
MusicMetalSucks

Leprous Release New Single, “Running Low,” Announce Aphelion Album

Leprous have announced a new album, Aphelion, and unveiled its first single, “Running Low,” along with a music video. Leprous vocalist/keyboardist Einar Solberg commented:. “The initial idea for ‘Running Low’ started when I had decided to force myself to write a sketch on my phone on a way up to a mountain top called Himingen in Telemark, Norway. It felt completely pointless while I was doing it, but when I came back, I was able to go further with it and actually structure it into a proper composition. Then we met up in Cederberg Studios together with the band to take it even further. This song is a proof that even the smallest sparks can turn into a big flame. Despite being a band who always wants to explore new territories, I believe ‘Running Low’ can easily unite both our old and new fan base.”
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

MIKE releases new album ‘Disco!,’ announces 2021 tour

MIKE has released his new album Disco!, and it continues his unstoppable reign as one of the kings of NYC's underground, experimental rap scene. As you'd expect from MIKE, it fuses hazy production (by MIKE, under his DJ Blackpower guise) with stream-of-consciousness raps. It's dizzying, psychedelic music, but still tightly focused. MIKE says:
Musicboropulse.com

Blues Traveler to Perform at The Caverns; Band Releases New Album of Blues Classics

Blues Traveler—John Popper (vocals, harmonica), Chan Kinchla (guitar), Tad Kinchla (bass), Ben Wilson (keyboards) and Brendan Hill (drums), along with a few guests, have made an 11-song album containing something old, something new, something borrowed and something blues. The quintet recently announced the release of a new studio album Traveler’s...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

New Untitled Pop Smoke Album Gets Release Date

Pop Smoke’s management team has been hinting that rapper’s second posthumous album would be arriving soon, and now the project’s release date has been announced. The follow-up to Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon is due to arrive July 16. Rumored to be 17 tracks, the project will...
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Andy Grammer releases 'Lease on Life' ahead of new album

June 28 (UPI) -- Andy Grammer is back with new music. The 37-year-old singer-songwriter released the song "Lease on Life" on Sunday. In a lyric video for the song, Grammer is seen performing on stage as nature scenes are shown on a screen in the background. "Lease On Life is...
Rock Musicmagneticmag.com

SAULT Release New Album 'NINE,' Which Will Be Available For Next 99 Days

UK collective SAULT has released a fleeting new album NINE that will only be available online for the next 99 days. Following their two seminal albums last year, the quasi-anonymous group delivers another project without much promo or fanfare. NINE is built around little segments of spoken word either at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy