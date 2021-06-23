We Are The West releases new album, 'Only One Us'
We Are The West began way out east in a shipping container on a sheep farm in Holland, then inside a haunted convent in Brooklyn, before growing underground in a parking garage in Los Angeles where founders Brett Hool (voice, guitar) and John Kibler (upright bass, voice) hosted their renowned monthly concert series (“Feels like the wave of the future.” Los Angeles Magazine). After a series of site-specific EPs (garage, barn, desert, farm), their soulful and intricately crafted debut LP The Golden Shore, and providing the soundtrack for upcoming Jacob Elordi film 2 Hearts (June 2nd on Netflix), they've emerged from the pandemic into the warm sunlight with a brisk and immediate collection, their finest work yet.gratefulweb.com