We Are The West releases new album, 'Only One Us'

TANTRIC is one of the most distinctive metal bands to emerge in the wake of the post-grunge explosion, a band fronted by vocal powerhouse Hugo Ferreira, whose unmistakable baritone rasp can be heard on massive hit singles from 2001, "Breakdown" and "Down And Out". Now Ferreira and company, including guitarist Sebastian LaBar, bassist Jaron Gulino and drummer Jason Hartless, are about to roar back to life with an impressively heavy and deeply emotional album, "The Sum Of All Things". The LP is the product of a new partnership between the band, veteran producer Chuck Alkazian (CHRIS CORNELL, SPONGE) and L.A.-based indie label Cleopatra Records, and it certainly measures up to its title as it represents a culmination of all that TANTRIC have been working toward in their 20-plus-year career. Not only does the album include new songs that reveal incredible growth in the band's songwriting, with memorable melodic hooks and poetic lyrics on tracks like "Twisting & Turning", "The Sum Of All Things" and the album's first single "Living Here Without You", but also finds the band revisiting the aforementioned breakout hit singles in spectacular fashion.