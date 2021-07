CLEVELAND, Ohio — Baker Mayfield might feel the pressure on football field during camp, but he’s not feeling it about his looming contract extension. “I’m in no rush because I’m just trying to win games,’' the Browns quarterback said via Zoom Wednesday. “It’ll handle itself. I’m sure [his agents} Tom and Jack Mills are handling that. I don’t try and feed to much into that because that’s wasting my time and energy and thought process on stuff that I’m not in control of right now. So I’m going to handle what I can control.’'