Khloé Kardashian Works Out To Olivia Rodrigo’s Song ‘Happier’ After Tristan Thompson Split

By Jessica Wang
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Khloe Kardashian may be sending Tristan Thompson a subtle message with her new workout video. Like you, Khloé Kardashian is also basking in the melancholic ballads of Olivia Rodrigo in the aftermath of a breakup. Following the June 21 reports of her split from Tristan Thompson, Khloé, 36, took to Instagram Story on June 23 to share a workout video from her home gym while Olivia’s “Happier,” a track from the teen’s debut album Sour, played in the background. The lyrics could not be more fitting for the circumstances.

hollywoodlife.com
