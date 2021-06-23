Khloé Kardashian Works Out To Olivia Rodrigo’s Song ‘Happier’ After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloé Kardashian once again found herself at the heart of critics after posting overly edited photos. Recently, Khloé Kardashian responded to a surfer who attacked her, finding her disfigured by surgery. Indeed, some do not go dead hand when they have something to say to the young woman, even going so far as to compare her to an alien! In the Kardashian / Jenner family, girls have often gone under the knife to afford a new physique, it’s true … And it’s not True Thompson’s mother who will say the opposite. But in addition to cosmetic surgery operations, Khloé Kardashian, just like her sisters, also adores retouching her photos posted on the Web. Exactly, the last pictures of the young woman published on her account Instagram did not please everyone …