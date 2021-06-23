Ray Brandt Auto Group Donates Car to St. Jude Dream House Giveaway
Each year, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital hosts its Dream House Giveaway fundraiser, which greatly benefits the children at St. Jude and helps the hospital achieve its mission of "finding cures, saving children." In over 40 cities, $100 raffle tickets are sold that give participants the chance to win a brand-new home, cash prize, or even a car. This year's car for the New Orleans St. Jude's Dream House Fundraiser was a generous donation from the Ray Brandt Auto Group, a car dealer serving both Louisiana and Mississippi.whereyat.com