Anjelica Gallegos BS ’15 began her studies at CU Denver as an undeclared major. Since she grew up in a family of artists, Gallegos had lots of interests, including drawing, sculpture, film photography, and basket making. When Professor Phil Gallegos (no relation) told her about a new undergraduate program in the College of Architecture & Planning, Gallegos was intrigued: “As architecture is the nexus between art and engineering, my background helped me to recognize the potential of using art in the practice to form building solutions.” In Spring 2013, she became one of 32 students in the first undergraduate architecture class at CU Denver.