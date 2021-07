BONN, Germany and BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- For SAP's estimated 35,000 ERP customers worldwide, it's not a question of whether they will migrate to S/4HANA - but when and how. A recent study by global IT company LeanIX shows that most companies are only in the early stages of this massive transformation project. 80 percent of architects surveyed said identifying dependencies of the complex ERP landscape in the company is most frequently cited as a challenge. Even though enterprise architects are considered specialists in revealing such structures, their expertise is apparently underutilized: Less than half of the architects surveyed consider their involvement in the SAP S/4HANA transformation to be sufficient. This is an indication that companies are paying too little attention to an important resource in-house.