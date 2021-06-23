Chicago's NAR says existing home sales tumble as supply restrain, record prices weigh
On Tuesday, the National Association of Realtors (NAR), an American real estate trade association having had more than 1.3 million members, said in a monthly report that US home sales had been slumped for a fourth straight month in a row in May as a double-whammy of record-high prices alongside a decline in inventories that would likely to persist for a while in line with soaring timber prices, had been keeping prospective buyers at bay.