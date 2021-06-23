Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago's NAR says existing home sales tumble as supply restrain, record prices weigh

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, the National Association of Realtors (NAR), an American real estate trade association having had more than 1.3 million members, said in a monthly report that US home sales had been slumped for a fourth straight month in a row in May as a double-whammy of record-high prices alongside a decline in inventories that would likely to persist for a while in line with soaring timber prices, had been keeping prospective buyers at bay.

