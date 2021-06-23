Cancel
IMDb TV announces Luke Bryan docu-series

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Bryan is the subject of a new docu-series on IMDb TV. The IMDb TV Original Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary is presented in five-parts that documents the five-time Entertainer of the Year as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success. Through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass experience into the life of the country music superstar. All episodes of Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary will premiere on Friday, August 6th, exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. The trailer is below.

themusicuniverse.com
Luke Bryan
#Imdb Tv#Docu#Amazon Music#Music Store#My Dirt Road Diary#Flyhi Films
