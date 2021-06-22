Cancel
Politics

Blowing the Lid Off Probate Predators

Cover picture for the articleThere is a silent epidemic in this country claiming the lives and property of untold numbers of innocent elderly and disabled Americans. It has nothing to do with exotic viruses. In fact, it's a homegrown phenomenon involving corrupt elected officials, judges and lawyers. The deadly disease running rampant in our...

Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court delivers defeat to Harris with donor-privacy decision

Her name is no longer on the case, but Vice President Kamala Harris suffered a Supreme Court smackdown last week when the justices toppled California’s donor-disclosure requirement for charities. As California attorney general, Ms. Harris turned up the heat on charitable nonprofits by insisting that they submit to her office...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court ruling is a damning condemnation of Harris and Xavier Becerra

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 this week that California’s donor disclosure requirement violated donors’ First Amendment rights and is thus unconstitutional. State officials upset with the decision should thank Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, both of whom served as California’s attorney general at different times, for making it necessary.
California StateMercury News

Walters: Koch brothers win campaign-disclosure legal duel with California

Did the U.S. Supreme Court strike a blow for privacy and free speech last week or undermine California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors?. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court, by a 6-3 margin that reflected its ideological division,...
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo calls Fox News a 'disgrace' for not informing viewers that Tucker Carlson shouldn't be taken seriously

On Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, Chris Cuomo railed against Fox News for not warning viewers not to take Tucker Carlson seriously. This was in response to baseless claims Carlson made a night earlier, stating that FBI operatives organized the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Cuomo pointed to a defamation lawsuit involving Carlson that Fox won last year by arguing that no reasonable person would take him seriously.
Little Rock, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Online predators don’t take off in the summertime

LITTLE ROCK – Oftentimes when Arkansans hear of sexual abuse of an individual viewing explicit images of a child, they are surprised that such behavior could happen in their own neighborhoods or homes. Many parents think something like this could never happen to their child because they monitor their child’s internet usage. Unfortunately, parents and family members could unknowingly be the ones giving pictures to cybercriminals.
Boston, MAgrotonherald.com

Informal Probate: Wildman Eastate

The Trial Court Probate and Family Court Middlesex Division. Estate of: Susan Wildman Also Known As: Susan Maas Wildman. To all persons interested in the above captioned estate, by Petition of. Petitioner Elizabeth H. Wildman of Boston, MA. A Will has been admitted to informal probate. Elizabeth H. Wildman of...
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
Presidential ElectionNPR

We Just Got Our Clearest Picture Yet Of How Biden Won In 2020

Nearly eight months after the election, we are still learning more about why Joe Biden won the presidency, how Donald Trump lost, and what it might all mean heading into next year's intense battle for control of Congress. There is new data out today explaining how different demographic groups in the country voted, data that is considered more solid than last year's exit polls and their notorious flaws. NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben has been digging into the new numbers and joins us now.
POTUSNewsweek

Gretchen Whitmer Says Kamala Harris Is Unfairly Treated Because of Race and Gender

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she's been in a pensive mood lately, having spent recent days writing a victim impact statement ahead of the sentencing of an anti-government extremist who took part in a plot to kidnap and kill her last year. Her statement, which will be revealed in federal court on sentencing day next month, has forced her, she says, to take stock of what she's been through over the past year and what that portends for the nation going forward. "We've come to a dangerous moment in our nation where it's not just about disagreement, it's about threats of violence," she tells Newsweek.
Politicsinweekly.net

Speaking Up, Out and With Cecile Scoon

2021 has been a year of changing tides. Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. Kamala Harris became the first woman U.S. Vice President. Sarah McBride became the first transgender state senator. Change has reached Florida, too. Cecile Scoon recently made history as the first Black woman to be elected president of the League of Women Voters of Florida (LWVFL).
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Wouldn't Have Scheduled Border Trip if he Wasn't Going

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't have scheduled a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border if he wasn't going to the area next week. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," the former president said in a statement.
Politicstalesbuzz.com

Andrew Cuomo’s new ‘anti-gun-crime’ push is utterly pathetic

Waking up to the fact that voters are worried about crime, scandal-battered Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday lurched for some good headlines by dropping an executive order declaring a statewide gun-violence emergency. But his initiatives were all plainly chosen with an eye on not offending lefty sensibilities (after all, the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The steady erosion of Trump-hate is a growing problem for Team Biden

Infinitely slowly, some of the most vocal Donald Trump -haters are tentatively dropping out of lockstep with the Biden administration and the serried ranks of its docile, fervent political propaganda apparatus. Group mind-reading, especially when directed toward such a disparate section of the political media, is hazardous. But in this case, the slowly rising courage of a few members of the almost totalitarian solidarity of the anti-Trump hallelujah chorus in the national political media appears to be moving in parallel with their misplaced hope that the Trump phenomenon may be fading.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.6:5-7; quote by Cory Booker

Romans Rom.6:5-7 You’ve got to be one that, wherever you are, like a flower, you’ve got to blossom where you’re planted. You cannot eliminate darkness. You cannot banish it by cursing darkness. The only way to get rid of darkness is light and to be the light yourself. Cory Anthony...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Former Fox executive rips network over 'false' Trump claims

A former top executive at Fox Broadcasting is criticizing Fox News for what he says is a blind loyalty to former President Trump and a "dangerous" effort to back his unfounded claims regarding voter fraud and the 2020 election. "In recent years things have gone badly off the tracks at...

