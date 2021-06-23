Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Juan Capistrano, CA

City Manager Outlines Upcoming San Juan Capistrano Projects

By Capo Dispatch
thecapistranodispatch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

www.thecapistranodispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Juan Capistrano, CA
State
California State
City
Santa Margarita, CA
State
Florida State
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Dana Point, CA
Dana Point, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Panama City#Restaurants#The Capistrano Dispatch#Insider#Coffee Chat#Putuidem Cultural Village#Acjachemen#The Ganahl Lumber Project#The City Council#Ganahl Lumber Company#Camino Real Playhouse#Kimpton Hot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Indictments of firm and top executive test Trump's charmed life

(CNN) — Donald Trump has long evaded the consequences of his questionable business ethics and personal and political scandals. But the grand jury indictments returned against his company and a top executive will test the ex-President's charmed life as never before. The charges, expected to be unsealed Thursday, are related...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.