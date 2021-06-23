Cancel
The Grenadier Will Be Used for Mine-Clearing Work

By Jay Ramey
Autoweek.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIneos Grenadier will be sent to Kosovo for mine-clearing work with The HALO Trust during its testing phase, which continues this year. The automaker intends to build special Grenadiers for demining work once production starts, equipped with floor armor and other equipment. The new SUV has been conducting trials this...

IndustryNature.com

Scenario simulation of land use and land cover change in mining area

In this study, we selected 11 townships with severe ground subsidence located in Weishan County as the study area. Based on the interpretation data of Landsat images, the Binary logistic regression model was used to explore the relationship between land use and land cover (LULC) change and the related 7 driving factors at a resolution of 60 m. Using the CLUE-S model, combined with Markov model, the simulation of LULC under three scenarios—namely, natural development scenario, ecological protection scenario and farmland protection scenario—were explored. Firstly, using LULC map in 2005 as input data, we predicted the land use spatial distribution pattern in 2016. By comparing the actual LULC map in 2016 with the simulated map in 2016, the prediction accuracy was evaluated based on the Kappa index. Then, after validation, the spatial distribution pattern of LULC in 2025 under the three scenarios was simulated. The results showed the following: (1) The driving factors had satisfactory explanatory power for LULC changes. The Kappa index was 0.82, which indicated good simulation accuracy of the CLUE-S model. (2) Under the three scenarios, the area of other agricultural land and water body showed an increasing trend; while the area of farmland, urban and rural construction land, subsided land with water accumulation, and tidal wetland showed a decreasing trend, and the area of urban and rural construction land and tidal wetland decreased the fastest. (3) Under the ecological protection scenario, the farmland decreased faster than the other two scenarios, and most of the farmland was converted to ecological land such as garden land and water body. Under the farmland protection scenario, the area of tidal wetland decreased the fastest, followed by urban and rural construction land. We anticipate that our study results will provide useful information for decision-makers and planners to take appropriate land management measures in the mining area.
Chinancadvertiser.com

Urgent need to establish intl rules for peaceful use of Arctic Ocean

- - - The Arctic Ocean should not be used as a venue for conflicts among major powers, as there are growing hopes for the development of natural resources there and the utilization of the region as a sea route. To maintain a free and open sea, it is essential to establish international rules.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Chinese Navy’s Worst Nightmare: A Submarine Crew Suffocated to Death

On April 25, 2003, the crew of a Chinese fishing boat noticed a strange sight—a periscope drifting listlessly above the surface of the water. The fishermen notified the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) which promptly dispatched two vessels to investigate. At first, the PLAN believed the contact to be an...
Military19fortyfive.com

The Navy’s Biggest Fear Came True: An Aircraft Carrier Was ‘Sunk’ by a Submarine

In 2005, USS Ronald Reagan, a newly constructed $6.2 billion dollar aircraft carrier, sank after being hit by multiple torpedoes. Fortunately, this did not occur in actual combat, but was simulated as part of a war game pitting a carrier task force including numerous antisubmarine escorts against HSMS Gotland, a small Swedish diesel-powered submarine displacing 1,600 tons. Yet despite making multiple attacks runs on the Reagan, the Gotland was never detected.
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Why a U.S.-China War Would Change Human History

Two superpowers eye each other uneasily across the Pacific—one well established after decades of Cold War conflict, the other a rising power eager to reclaim regional hegemony. Fortunately, despite profoundly different political systems, China and the United States are not as intrinsically hostile to each other as were the West and the Soviet Union—in fact, they have a high degree of economic interdependence.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...
Politics19fortyfive.com

Russia’s Circular Battleship Was One Strange Warship (And a Joke)

While Czar Peter the Great of Russia sought to “westernize” his nation, and this included adopting what were then modern military tactics, weapons and even uniforms, he also founded the Russian Navy. He oversaw the construction of Imperial Russia’s warships and even some sea fortresses. However, even the forward-thinking Peter...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
WorldLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: JDS Energy to work on Galantas mine in Northern Ireland

Galantas Gold Corp - Northern Ireland-focused gold producer - Says that it has formally engaged JDS Energy & Mining Inc to conduct work on its Cavanacaw underground mine in Omagh, Northern Ireland. JDS is a Canadian engineering, construction, and underground development company specialised in providing value-added solutions for mineral resource projects.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Elon Musk Tells Bitcoin: Use Renewable Energy For Mining

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the all-electric carmarker will accept Bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy. The billionaire acknowledged that he holds a strong belief that cryptocurrency has a promising future, but its success cannot come at great cost to the environment.
Technologygpsworld.com

DJI drones cleared for government use, plus more UAV news

There is a lot of UAV action taking place this month. An anti-drone defensive system is being trialed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). DJI drones get the green light again for use by government agencies. The U.S. Navy/Boeing refuel an F/A-18 aircraft using a drone, and the Mars helicopter drone has a non-fatal in-flight problem.