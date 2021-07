Here is an object lesson for our times. A plan to create a massive green energy hub in Western Australia has been nixed by the country’s environment minister Sussan Ley on the grounds that it will adversely affect fragile wetlands and several species of migratory birds and violate the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act. This from a nation that is trashing the Great Barrier Reef, one of the treasures of the natural world, in its frenzy to dig and export as much coal as possible.