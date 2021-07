The Swiss franc has posted slight losses for a third successive day. In European trade, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9228, up 0.19% on the day. Switzerland released key economic barometers on Wednesday and the readings showed a de-acceleration in economic activity and expectations. The KoF Economic Barometer slipped to 133.4 in June, down from 143.7 in May and well below the consensus of 144.7. Despite the corrective move, the barometer remains well above its long-term average, and one should keep in mind that the May reading was an all-time high. There wasn’t any relief from ZEW Economic Expectations, a survey of market experts of the economic outlook for the next six months. The indicator showed a sharp slowdown, falling from 72.2 to 51.3 points. This marked its lowest level in five months.