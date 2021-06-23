Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC to erect monument to pandemic essential workers

By Michael M. Santiago
AFP
 7 days ago
A member of the New York Fire Department EMS is seen after receiving a coronavirus vaccine in ecember 2020 /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

A monument to essential workers who risked their lives during the pandemic will open in New York in September, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Nineteen red maple trees -- one for each profession considered essential, like health care workers, teachers and store workers -- will be arrayed around an eternal flame in Battery Park in view of the Statue of Liberty, according to renderings released by the governor's office.

The new monument will be called the Circle of Heroes.

It was designed with input from essential workers, Cuomo said.

"While we will never be able to fully repay our essential workers, we can honor and celebrate them with this monument that will stand forever as a tribute to all that they have done for New York in our greatest moment of need and beyond," Cuomo said in a statement.

"These heroes continue to inspire us every day and we are forever grateful for their service and sacrifice."

The pandemic has claimed nearly 43,000 lives in New York state, more than 33,000 of them in New York City.

Among essential workers, Covid-19 killed more than 150 public transport workers and also took a heavy toll among frontline health care workers and delivery people.

#Pandemic
