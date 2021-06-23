Cancel
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie allocates $599,000 for mortgage assistance program

Posted by 
Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2De6_0adQkGPK00

Port St. Lucie homeowners may qualify for up to $15,000 in grants to help pay their mortgages. Photo provided by COPSL

Port St. Lucie residents who concerned about paying their mortgage because of economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for up to $15,000 in assistance through the city’s Mortgage Assistance Grant Program.

Administered by the Neighborhood Services Department, the program acquired $599,000 from the CARES Act for a Community Development Block Grant to help residents stay in their homes.

The grant program, which opened on June 23, will aid income-eligible households who have experienced a total loss of income or partial loss of income and have no other available resources. It will offer up to $15,000 per household for mortgage payments only, including late, current, or future payments.

Criteria for eligibility:

• Applicants must be residents of the city of Port St. Lucie whose primary residence is within the city limits and must have suffered a hardship resulting in a loss or reduction of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Proof of COVID-19-related hardship is required.

• Applicants must meet all program qualifications and be at or under 80% of the area median income. Income eligibility is based on household size and current income.

Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis, based on completed applications, including all necessary documentation. Payments will be made to lending institutions or banks; assistance payments will not be made to individuals. Grants are based on funding availability.

Complete instructions, online application, and eligibility requirements are available here

The city of Port St. Lucie will be using a grant portal called ZoomGrants and applicants need to create an account to apply online. To obtain a hard copy of the application, or for assistance, contact Port St. Lucie’s Neighborhood Services Department by e-mail or by calling 772-344-4084 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional financial assistance is available for utility bills and rental assistance provided by a separate grant administered by St. Lucie County. Visit www.recoverstlucie.org or dial 211 to discover if you qualify.

Residents must submit a new application for Port St. Lucie Mortgage Assistance Grant Program in order to be considered for funding. St. Lucie County’s Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program applications do not roll over. Each grant has unique aspects and distinct fund requirements.

The city of Port St. Lucie will prevent any duplication of benefits. Check the specific grant program application for further information on eligibility for receiving more than one grant.


Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC
