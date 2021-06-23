Vero Beach police confiscate 13 guns, 23 pounds of marijuana during assault investigation

Ryan Padgett is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute . Photo from IRC Jail

Officers with the Vero Beach Police Department, while responding to a report of domestic violence on Park Avenue, arrested a Vero Beach man and uncovered a cache of drugs and weapons in the process.

Police said a woman called 911 at about 11 p.m. June 21 and said her boyfriend, Ryan Lee Padgett, 30, was armed with a gun and was physically abusive toward her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police arrived to find an open gun safe with numerous weapons inside, along with large bags of marijuana. Officers also found bags and bins of marijuana and marijuana THC concentrate in the kitchen and a bedroom, according to the report.

Officers, working with the Indian River County Sheriff’s HAWK helicopter unit and marine unit, located Padgett in his boat in the Indian River Lagoon near Veterans Memorial Island. During the arrest, police found $27,760 in cash on him.

A warrant and search of the home turned up 23 pounds of marijuana, six rifles, seven handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Indian River County, multiple magazines including extended magazine, assorted ammunition, multiple jars of THC synthetic cannabinoids, multiple cartridges of THC vape, jars of cash, multiple packages of THC edibles, cases of THC-infused soda, butane torches and butane commonly used to extract THC from cannabis, a currency counter, a large THC wax processing kit and other items, police said.

Padgett is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute. He was released from the Indian River County Jail after posting $107,000 bond.