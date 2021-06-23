Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Brush fire erupts in Mira Mesa neighborhood

By Mark Saunders
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDujd_0adQkDl900

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters were called to a residential neighborhood in Mira Mesa after flames ignited a hillside on Wednesday.

The fire started off the 9000 block of Capcano Road, near the intersection of Black Mountain and Mercy roads in Mira Mesa, just behind several homes, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters were able to halt the spread to about two acres.

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire began.

Sky10 overhead captured the firefight, as crews worked to douse the flames:


ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesa#Mira#Brush Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related