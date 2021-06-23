Brush fire erupts in Mira Mesa neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters were called to a residential neighborhood in Mira Mesa after flames ignited a hillside on Wednesday.

The fire started off the 9000 block of Capcano Road, near the intersection of Black Mountain and Mercy roads in Mira Mesa, just behind several homes, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters were able to halt the spread to about two acres.

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire began.

Sky10 overhead captured the firefight, as crews worked to douse the flames:



