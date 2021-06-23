Cancel
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Amazon delivery driver wanted for stealing from Port St. Lucie mailboxes

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 7 days ago
Police have a warrant for Wilner Joseph, accused of stealing checks from mailboxes. Photo provided by PSLPD

Port St. Lucie Police detectives have obtained warrants for Wilner Joseph, 31, a driver for the delivery service Clean and Green Services, LLC, a subcontractor for Amazon, who allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of checks from Port St. Lucie residents’ mailboxes while making his deliveries.

On Oct. 20, 2020 a resident reported that a $2,804 homeowner’s insurance payment check had been fraudulently been deposited into a bank account linked to Joseph. A subpoena showed the victim’s check was deposited into a Wells Fargo Account through an ATM in Fort Pierce.

Detectives noticed two additional checks that were not made out to Joseph, but were deposited in his account – including one for $78.42 made payable to a health care services company, deposited into Wilner’s account on Oct. 2, 2020, also via an ATM in Fort Pierce. The unsuspecting victims thought their check had been lost in the mail.

Detectives found another check for $390.22, made payable to Amazon, that was deposited to Joseph’s account on January 14, 2021. The unsuspected victims had placed their check in their mailbox as well.

Joseph told detectives by phone there were “weird large deposits” in his account but could not explain how the checks were deposited into his account, police said. Joseph offered to pay the money back but declined responsibility for depositing the checks. When offered a chance to meet with detectives, he hung up the phone.

All three victims said they had Amazon packages delivered on the days the checks were placed inside the mailboxes. Joseph’s employer confirmed he was working on the days the packages were delivered, police said.

Joseph is charged with one count of third degree grand theft; three counts of criminal use of personal ID information; three counts of scheming to defraud a financial institution; and two counts of first degree petit theft. Total bond has been set at $37,500.

People with information about Joseph are asked to contact Detective Sandra Insuasty by calling 772-807-4412 or to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273 TIPS (8477).


Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

