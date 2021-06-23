Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Addresses Court On Conservatorship: ‘I’m Traumatized’

By Alexandra Llorca
Posted by 
uInterview.com
uInterview.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears attended a hearing to address the court about her 13-year conservatorship. “I’ve told the world I’m happy and ok,” the singer said of the conservatorship. “I’m traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep… I just want my life back.”. A conservatorship can be established where a parent or...

uinterview.com
uInterview.com

uInterview.com

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest entertainment news & interviews!

 https://uinterview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Bryan Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Spear#Conservatorships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

Britney Spears’ Family Was ‘Still in the Gutter Financially’ When She Soared to Fame According to Lynne Spears’ Memoir

In Britney Spears’ court document transcript from June 23, she told the judge she wanted to sue her family. The Princess of Pop explained that her family did nothing to help her grow out of control imposed by her father, James “Jamie” Parnell Spears. It all makes more sense when fans read the memoir of Britney’s mother (Lynn Spears). in the book, through the storm, the pop icon’s mom candidly explained how dire her financial situation was when Britney signed with Jive Records. It’s no wonder her family doesn’t want to help perpetuate the stereotype.
Celebritiesvegannews.co

Britney Spears’ conservator working with experts to ‘help’

Britney Spears’ private conservator has been “working with a staff of consultants” to assist the singer. The ‘Poisonous’ hitmaker spoke up in courtroom final week to model the conservatorship she’s been beneath “abusive” however insiders declare Jodi Montgomery – who was the 39-year-old pop star’s long-term care supervisor earlier than stepping in as co-conservator in September 2019 – is targeted on doing her greatest for her shopper.
Fitnessfreenews.live

Britney Spears works out in the gym with boyfriend

Sam Asgari inspires the singer to change. Britney Spears is going to break free from the grasping clutches of her father, who has been her guardian for 13 years. Jamie Spears owns all the property and money of the singer, introducing many bans for her. In her Instagram, Britney has...
Celebritiesthefirsttv.com

Free Britney Spears!

Pop star Britney Spears is in a fight for her life…literally. First TV contributor Morgan Zegers joins Buck to shed some light on her efforts to fight against the legal conservatorship that’s taken over her life.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Britney Spears Judge Denies Move to Oust Jamie as Co-Conservator

Britney Spears's lawyer asked the judge in her conservatorship case to boot her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate, but a judge just shot that down and says Jamie stays -- at least for now. Britney's lawyer, Sam Ingham, actually asked the court to suspend Jamie from...
CelebritiesDigital Courier

Britney Spears' dad inists he isn't stopping her from having a baby

Britney Spears’ father has insisted he isn’t the one stopping her from having a baby. The 39-year-old singer recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, but claimed her conservators – including her father Jamie Spears – are preventing her from doing so after they made her have an IUD fitted.
Celebritiessamfordcrimson.com

Britney Spears ‘living each day like it was my last’ on luxury getaway with Sam Asghari

Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.