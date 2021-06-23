New Jersey governor tweaks Cruz on Cancun over moving truck quip

© Getty

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) poked fun at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Wednesday over the senators infamous trip to Cancun in February.

Cruz tweeted on Tuesday that his wife, Heidi, spotted a Budget moving truck pulling a car that had New Jersey license plates, presumably relocating to the Lone Star state.

“Heidi just spotted on a street in Houston: a Budget moving truck, pulling a car with…New Jersey plates. Welcome to Texas!,” Cruz said in his post. "Welcome to Texas!"

On Wednesday, Murphy quote tweeted Cruz’s post by saying the senator tweeted the photo "from the Ritz-Carlton, Cancun."

Murphy was referring to an ill-timed flight Cruz took to Cancun in February while his constituents back home faced widespread power outages and freezing temperatures after a brutal winter storm left millions of residents stranded in sub-zero temperatures.

Cruz, who faced backlash for his getaway trip, said that going to Cancun “was a mistake.”