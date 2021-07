The strong mid-level ridge of high pressure will remain centered across the four corners of the intermountain region for the next 3 days before gradually weakening as a series of upper-level troughs will move across the northern U.S. The net impact will be more noticeable late this weekend as daytime highs drop a few degrees with a weak boundary nearing northern Ok Sunday night or early Monday morning with a chance for a few storms. A consensus of data suggests this front will have enough strength to clear the entire area Monday bringing a day or two of below normal temps early next week. Until then, unseasonably warm, nearing hot weather is likely, with some locations nearing 100 by Thursday. Low-level moisture is also slowly increasing with dew points moving into the upper 60s and lower 70s later today and continuing this week. The heat index values will be moving back into the 100 to 104 range but will still not trigger heat advisories based on most data. If temps are slightly higher than advertised or dew points don’t mix down some during the afternoon, some advisory level heat index numbers may be possible for the latter half of the week. A few small, isolated showers or storms will remain possible on the northern and eastern periphery of the ridge, mostly across extreme eastern OK and western Arkansas for the next two days. For example, a small shower with a lightning strike moved across Rose, OK around 2 a.m. this morning before quickly dissipating. This chance remains extremely low and less than 5% for the entire region.