Alice Clark Brown, 68, of Oak Park, died on June 6, 2021. Born in Chicago, she had lived in Oak Park since 1986. As a teenage Andy Frain usher, she caught the eye of an official for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. A year later, in 1972, she became the first Black dancer/aerialist in Ringling’s Blue Unit, one of the circus’ two touring companies. She enjoyed recounting nights of riding elephants and days of living on the circus train, visiting major metropolises and small towns along the way. Life on the road had its lows due to racism — not being served in a Texas restaurant and ants in her food at a Florida eatery — but the highs more than made up for the Southern inhospitality.