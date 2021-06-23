Cancel
NEWS 6.23.21: New Year's Shooting Plea, Priest Abuse Report, Mental Health Help, Drought & Fireworks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 20-year-old Sioux City man admitted that he shot the shot that killed a woman at a New Year's Eve party. Christopher Morales pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Morales was originally charged with first-degree murder for the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis. She was killed and three other people were injured when Morales and others fired into the house where the party was being held. Morales' 18-year-old brother is charged with first-degree murder in the case. Another 18-year-old man has also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Kritis' death.

