LeadingRE Expands Preferred Providers With Ribbon
Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® recently added Ribbon to its Solutions Group, a collection of preferred business resources for the network. Ribbon offers cash-powered buying solutions, selling solutions and digital workflow software for agents and their clients. According to the company, Ribbon’s tools facilitate cash offers, eliminate contingencies and provide appraisal protection so that closing becomes faster and more secure.rismedia.com