Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

LeadingRE Expands Preferred Providers With Ribbon

By RISMedia Staff
rismedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Real Estate Companies of the World® recently added Ribbon to its Solutions Group, a collection of preferred business resources for the network. Ribbon offers cash-powered buying solutions, selling solutions and digital workflow software for agents and their clients. According to the company, Ribbon’s tools facilitate cash offers, eliminate contingencies and provide appraisal protection so that closing becomes faster and more secure.

rismedia.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbon#Sales Partnerships#Ribbon Co Founder#Ribboncash Offers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateThrive Global

Nick Ron of House Buyers of America: “Due diligence is key”

Money is made when you BUY the House. The number one lesson in real estate investing is that your profits are made when you buy the house, not when you sell the house. The idea that you make your money by how good you renovate your house or sell your house is a huge misconception. In a hot market, the house will sell itself. Even in a slow market, if you have a good house at the right price, it will sell.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Real Estate Lead Generation Plan: Summer Edition

It’s no secret that in real estate, summer can lead to a bit of a slump, even in a crazy market like this one. The weather is warm, the kids are done with school and the pool seems to just keep calling your name—and many potential buyers and sellers are in the same boat.
Real EstatePosted by
Bisnow

Miami CRE On What Condo Collapse Means For The Market

People in South Florida commercial real estate are saddened, confused and concerned about the collapse of Champlain Tower South in Surfside. “Our community, and the entire nation, is in shock and grieving over the collapse," said Mike Pappas, president and CEO of The Keyes Co./Illustrated Properties. They are also thinking...
Real Estaterismedia.com

LeadingRE Report Shows Homebuyers Prefer Traditional Agents

Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI), the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, recently released a study of over 3,000 of the world’s most affluent households. The report reveals that most international luxury homebuyers are planning to work with a traditional company to buy their next property despite...
Technologymitechnews.com

Automation Alley Expands To Provide Manufacturing Innovation Statewide

ANN ARBOR – Automation Alley CEO Tom Kelly joins MITech TV co-hosts Matt Roush and Mike Brennan to talk about how the technology networking group has expanded from Southeast Michigan to the entire state to help foster innovation in manufacturing. On this segment also appear Industrial Hemp Association of Michigan President Dave Crabill and Treasurer Blain Bechtold who are looking to build a manufacturing infrastructure to build hemp-based products.
Economythegroupinc.com

The Group Receives Prestigious Branding Award at LeadingRE Conference

We are thrilled to announce that The Group received a prestigious branding award for the best business card, letterhead and specialty marketing at the 2021 Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® annual conference! The Group was also runner up for the best listing presentation. This is an incredible honor to be recognized in this capacity and on such a global stage.
BusinessTimes Union

Tidal Commerce Selected as Preferred Provider by the American Academy of Dermatology

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Tidal Commerce, an innovative financial technology and payment processing company, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with the American Academy of Dermatology to be the preferred vendor of merchant services for their members nationwide. With a membership of more than 20,500 physicians worldwide, the AAD is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Alignment Healthcare Expands Its Health Plan Choices With Medicare Advantage Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Plans In Markets Nationwide

ORANGE, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) today announced the expansion of its plan portfolio to include new Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans in 28 markets nationwide beginning Jan. 1, 2022, pending regulatory approval. New and existing Alignment Health Plan members in California, Arizona and North Carolina will be able to select from these plans during Medicare's annual enrollment period, which begins Oct. 15.
Marketsautomotive-fleet.com

Telematics Provider Geotab Inc. Expands into Brazil

Geotab Inc, an international commercial telematics provider, has established Geotable Telemática Ltda, expanding its Latin American presence to Brazil, the region’s largest economy. The move provides Brazil-based logistics and transportation customers access to Geotab’s single open telematics solution for fleet management and vehicle tracking. “Our presence in Brazil not only...
Largo, FLABC Action News

Covid Ribbon Memorial at Creative Pinellas

The COVID Ribbon Memorial Exhibit opens at Creative Pinellas June 24th with an opening event at 6pm. The public is invited as we do a special remembrance of those who have lost their lives. The memorial is a sculptural art installation comprised of a long line of colorful ribbons with each ribbon representing one person who has died in Florida due to COVID19. The exhibit will be open daily from June 25 - Sept. 19, 7am to 5pm - The Gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Rd., Largo, FL.
Real Estatejanefischer.com

The Risks of Listing Your House For Sale By Owner

Don’t Sell on Your Own Just Because It’s a Sellers’ Market. In a sellers’ market, some homeowners might be tempted to try to sell their house on their own (known as For Sale By Owner, or FSBO) instead of working with a trusted real estate professional. When the inventory of homes for sale is as low as it is today, buyers are eager to snatch up virtually any house that comes to market. This makes it even more tempting to FSBO. As a result, some sellers think selling their house will be a breeze and see today’s market as an opportunity to FSBO. Let’s unpack why that’s a big mistake and may actually cost you more in the long run.
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Passing the torch on the Pulse Ribbon Project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Now, the future of The Orlando Ribbon Project lies in the hands of a young boy with a big heart. Ben Johansen started The Orlando Ribbon Project five years ago to spread love after the Pulse shooting. Jace DeGregory, 11, is taking over as managing director of...