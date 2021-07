An affordable new drone, the DJI Mini SE, is apparently on the way that will cost as little as $299 (approximately £215 / AU$400). At this price, the DJI Mini SE would bring premium drone photography to the masses. DJI is the gold standard right now, with its DJI Mavic 2 Zoom being our pick as the best camera drone on the market. Not everyone has $1,300 to spare, though, and while the DJI Mini 2 is more affordable (currently $449.99 at Walmart), even that's a significant chunk of change.